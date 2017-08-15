Holy street art, Batman! There’s a massive new mural on a church in Peckham

New street art has been unveiled on the side of a church in Peckham. But don’t worry, this isn’t the doing of local mischief-makers, it’s totally legit and has been organised by Southwark Council and Street Art London.

The artwork, ‘Mary – Origin and Destination’, was created by Giacomo Bufarini aka RUN and sits on the west wall of St John with St Andrew Parish Church. The massive mural has lifted a fairly average-looking place of worship to new artistic heights. Priest at the church Father Packer said: ‘What a tremendous honour for Peckham, the church and the community! We were so happy to “donate” our wall! This mural delights, inspires, stimulates and challenges us. It shows a striking, beautiful image of compassion and love to all people. All are welcomed by Mary’s outstretched arms and loving heart.’

Now go get a cuddle from Mary!

St John with St Andrew Parish Church, 10a Meeting House Lane, SE15 2UN.

