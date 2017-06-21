London has suffered an incredibly hard time of late. Brutal terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower tragedy have left our city heartbroken.

But in the face of adversity Londoners have got up and continued as best we can, even if we’re left feeling unsettled and unsure of the future.

Our city has been bruised but not broken, so how do you feel about being a Londoner right now?

Whether you’re impressed by communities coming together, appreciative of the strength of your neighbours or worried for where we go from here, we want to hear your thoughts, emotions and reflections on how you feel about living in London right now.

Fill out your feelings in the form below for our next issue of Time Out magazine.