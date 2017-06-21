  • Blog
How do you feel about being a Londoner right now?

By Rosie Percy Posted: Wednesday June 21 2017, 11:36am

How do you feel about being a Londoner right now?
© Nandan Prabhu

London has suffered an incredibly hard time of late. Brutal terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower tragedy have left our city heartbroken. 

But in the face of adversity Londoners have got up and continued as best we can, even if we’re left feeling unsettled and unsure of the future.

Our city has been bruised but not broken, so how do you feel about being a Londoner right now?

Whether you’re impressed by communities coming together, appreciative of the strength of your neighbours or worried for where we go from here, we want to hear your thoughts, emotions and reflections on how you feel about living in London right now.

Fill out your feelings in the form below for our next issue of Time Out magazine. 

Staff writer
By Rosie Percy 87 Posts

Rosie is the Social Content Producer at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

