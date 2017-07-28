How to avoid daytime sleepiness when you've been drinking in the sun all day? We asked a doctor

There’s something about daytime drinking that induces narcolepsy in even the hardiest of us: devout clubbers used to staying up all night fall asleep after precisely three shandies in the sun. But how to get rid of that brain fog you get after an afternoon smashing cans in the park?
Kari Poikolainen, doctor and public health professor says:
‘Alcoholic beverages are best enjoyed in the evening. The harmful effects on the brain are stronger in the morning and afternoon. Eating reduces the brain effects because peak alcohol level will be lower than in cases when no food is consumed. But a light lunch is better than a heavy one unless you are planning to have a nap. Salads, sandwiches, vegetable soups are good for people who want to remain active after lunch. And avoid especially sugary alcoholic drinks.’
Need some food to soak up the booze? Temper founder Neil Rankin shares his tips for how to improve your disposable barbecue game.
