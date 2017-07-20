Human-sized, ice-cold tubs are coming to a London pub

A cool, crisp refreshing pint is often the best way to cool down. But what if you’ve just taken part in a 100-mile cycle challenge? There are some bits of you a pint just won’t reach. That’s why a London pub is popping up in Pall Mall during cycling bonanza Prudential RideLondon and filling its bar with human-sized, ice-cold tubs of water for competitors and spectators to dunk while they drink.

We’re told it’s the world’s first ice-bath pub (no kidding!). It will be filled with six tubs, each big enough for two people to stand in, with chilly water reaching up to the waist. Inspired by the ice baths used by athletes, the Amstel Cold Tub Pub aims to speed up post-cycle recovery time. And once you’ve braved the tub for a dip, you’ll be rewarded with a bottle of Amstel – the unofficial way to recover from all that exercise. Just watch out for shrinkage...

The pop-up Amstel Cold Tub Pub will be at Unit 30, Royal Opera Arcade, 5b Pall Mall, SW1Y 4UY, on Sat Jul 29, 1pm-7pm, and Sun Jul 30, noon-6pm. Tickets must be booked in advance at www.billetto.co.uk. Tickets are free and include one free Amstel per person.

