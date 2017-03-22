Ian McKellen is bringing Gandalf to the London stage in a new one-man show

Acting legend and all-round good egg Sir Ian McKellen will return to the London stage with nine performances of his new one-man show ‘Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You’ – a two-hour look back on his life and career that’ll feature musings, memorabilia and, of course, some of his most famous characters, from Shakespeare's ‘Macbeth’ to the role that made him an icon, Tolkien’s Gandalf.

The show isn’t taking place in a fancy West End theatre but is, rather, a fundraiser for the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park, which McKellen is a patron of (and it’s directed by Park boss Jez Bond). Tickets cost a hefty £85-£95, but it is a fundraiser, and it’s worth noting that it’s taking place in the Park’s main theatre, which has only 200 seats.

If you can’t afford it or it’s sold out then despair not – there will be ten £10 seats for each performance, which you’ll be able to buy from the box office on the morning (expect to get there early, and queue).

Sir Ian said: ‘I’m performing at Park Theatre to help raise funds for the charity. In a short time the theatre has established itself on both the theatrical and local maps. But with no public subsidy for core costs they need to bring in donations of around £250,000 every year just to keep the doors open. The monies raised from the higher ticket prices for this production will support their core ambition of producing accessible theatre throughout the coming years and furthering their work with the local community. A number of £10 seats will also be available on the day. I do hope you’ll support this wonderful cause.’

‘Shakespeare, Tolkien, Others & You’ is at the Park Theatre Jul 3-9. Tickets are available at www.parktheatre.co.uk.

