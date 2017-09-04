Iconic Indian restaurant Gaylord has been closed by the Food Standards Agency

Bad news: Fitzrovia institution Gaylord has been closed temporarily by the Food Standards Agency. Gaylord was served with a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice, through Westminster City Council, on August 25.

Gaylord’s website says it will reopen this Wednesday (September 6), citing ‘emergency structural works’ as the reason for closure. However, it has been reported that the Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice fixed to the restaurant’s front windows casts the reason for closure in a rather different light, citing ‘a serious infestation of cockroaches and poor maintenance of routine cleaning resulting in a significant risk of food contamination’. Oh dear.

