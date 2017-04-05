Idris Elba goes nuts over government cuts at a London Skepta show

London's own firebrand film star, Idris Elba is a man who likes speak his mind at any given opportunity. But the man they call Big Dris outdid himself last night at a fundraiser for homeless charity Shelter at Islington Assembly Halls, appearing on stage before the headline act Skepta and launching into a fierce, foul-mouthed tirade against government cuts to housing benefit. 'I feel really passionate about this,' he told the cheering crowd. 'There's at least 1,000 men and women on the streets tonight. That's fuckery!'

His strongest criticisms were reserved for upcoming plans to deny housing benefit to young people except in extreme circumstances. 'The Government is trying to take away housing allowances from 18-21-year-olds,' he said, visibly fuming. 'Seriously man. No one should be homeless. It’s fucking bullshit.'

