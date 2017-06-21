In pictures: crowds gathered for a vigil at Finsbury Park Mosque

On Monday night, more than 200 people gathered at Finsbury Park Mosque for a vigil, after a suspected terror attack left 11 injured. A man who the crowd had been helping after he collapsed just before the attack began died at the scene.
Londoners have been leaving flowers and messages of support at the site – which is near where the attacker drove a van into a group of worshippers who’d left the mosque at around 12.20am on Monday morning.
Faith leaders and local MP Jeremy Corbyn spoke at the vigil. The Islington North MP and Labour leader said: ‘It was an appalling, despicable act of terror against a wholly innocent local community’.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ