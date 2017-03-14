In pictures: get a sneak peek inside London's new code-breaking cocktail bar

When Alan Turing figured out how to crack coded Nazi messages during WWII, we’re guessing that kooky mixology wasn’t uppermost in his mind. But new pop-up cocktail bar The Bletchley (from the creators of naked restaurant The Bunyadi) has installed replica Enigma machines at its tables and is challenging drinkers to use them to send messages to the bar staff and play games to bag themselves drinks.

The machines will also create a code based upon a customer’s name and taste preferences so that bar staff can make them a bespoke cocktail. The exact mechanics of it may leave you confuddled, but that’s no problem: while you play with your cool code-breaking machine you get three cocktails’ worth of booze in two hours, so being a tad stupefied is probably par for the course.

Get a sneak peek of the bar:

The Bletchley opens on Friday. The first month is sold out but tickets for next month are being released for Time Out readers at noon today via www.thebletchley.co.uk.