In pictures: incredible paintings of London's gritty estates

Years before they started appearing in every hipster’s Instagram feed, the housing estates and tower blocks of London were being documented by artist David Hepher, who’s getting a survey at Flowers Gallery’s Kingsland Road space. His graffiti-scrawled paintings are total conundrums: too grubby to be #architectureporn, and too deadpan to be a commentary on urban deprivation. ‘Eyebrows have always been raised about why I paint them,’ admits Hepher. ‘But I just see them as an impressive part of the landscape. Ugly or beautiful doesn’t really come into it.’

'Moon Face', 1999. © David Hepher. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery London and New York.

'A Triptych for Mark', 1991-92. © David Hepher. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery London and New York.

'From Peckham to Athos', 1998. © David Hepher. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery London and New York.

'Camberwell Flats by Night', 1983 © David Hepher. Courtesy of Flowers Gallery London and New York.

'David Hepher: A Grain of Concrete' will be on display at Flowers Gallery from Mar 17 until May 13. 82 Kingsland Rd, E2 8DP. Hoxton Overground. Free.