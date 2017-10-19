In pictures: London celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights

Today marks Diwali, the vibrant festival of light which sees millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains join in celebration around the world. The religious day is a significant date in the calendar, with colourful lights, candles, lamps, music and food taking centre stage in the festivities.

While Diwali take place all over the city today, the festival of light kicked off this weekend, with Europe’s biggest Diwali party in Trafalgar Square, emceed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Check out some of the colourful celebrations below:

Wonderful to join thousands of Londoners & visitors in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the festival of lights #DiwaliLDN #LondonIsOpen 🎆 A post shared by Sadiq Khan (@sadiq) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Amazing atmosphere here at #DiwaliLDN today. Food, fashion and more. There’s still time to pop down. Come and join us for the big finale. #LondonIsOpen A post shared by Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@mayorofldn) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Fantastic day today celebrating Diwali at Trafalgar Square with tens of thousands of Londoners of different faiths. Amazing food, great performances on stage and great energy. This is London! We don’t just tolerate diversity, we celebrate #DiwaliLDN #DiwaliInTheSquare A post shared by Rajesh Agrawal (@rajeshagrawaluk) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

#DiwaliLDN #trafalgarsquare #sunday #sunnyday #joy #diwalifestival A post shared by Sebastian Sasiadek (@myarts13) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

#londoneye #londonlive #diwaliinlondon #Diwaliinlondoneye #DiwaliLDN #diwali2017 #uk #england #DiwaliinUK A post shared by Adi & Ips (@adi_ips_adventures) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

🕉 #diwalionthesquare #diwali #diwalilondon A post shared by Vikky Lonie (@vikkylonie) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

@neasdentemple #diwali #diwali2017 #hinduism #satpurushinlondon #msm17uk #mandir #london #lights A post shared by Bhavik Depala (@bhavikdepala) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

