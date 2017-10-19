In pictures: London celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights

Today marks Diwali, the vibrant festival of light which sees millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains join in celebration around the world. The religious day is a significant date in the calendar, with colourful lights, candles, lamps, music and food taking centre stage in the festivities.
While Diwali take place all over the city today, the festival of light kicked off this weekend, with Europe’s biggest Diwali party in Trafalgar Square, emceed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Check out some of the colourful celebrations below:
Why not check out our list of the best Indian eateries in London.
Advertising
Advertising