In pictures: London celebrates Diwali, the festival of lights

By Nick Thompson Posted: Thursday October 19 2017, 12:59pm

Today marks Diwali, the vibrant festival of light which sees millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains join in celebration around the world. The religious day is a significant date in the calendar, with colourful lights, candles, lamps, music and food taking centre stage in the festivities. 

While Diwali take place all over the city today, the festival of light kicked off this weekend, with Europe’s biggest Diwali party in Trafalgar Square, emceed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Check out some of the colourful celebrations below: 

#DiwaliLDN #trafalgarsquare #sunday #sunnyday #joy #diwalifestival

A post shared by Sebastian Sasiadek (@myarts13) on

#londoneye #londonlive #diwaliinlondon #Diwaliinlondoneye #DiwaliLDN #diwali2017 #uk #england #DiwaliinUK

A post shared by Adi & Ips (@adi_ips_adventures) on

🕉 #diwalionthesquare #diwali #diwalilondon

A post shared by Vikky Lonie (@vikkylonie) on

@neasdentemple #diwali #diwali2017 #hinduism #satpurushinlondon #msm17uk #mandir #london #lights

A post shared by Bhavik Depala (@bhavikdepala) on

Staff writer
By Nick Thompson

Nick Thompson is an Editorial Intern at Time Out. A Norfolk boy, part of him yearns for the flatlands, weird accents and big skies of East Anglia when not soaking up the offerings of the Big Smoke. Follow him at @Nick_ThompsonOG.

