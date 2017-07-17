In pictures: puntastic vegetable carving at Lambeth Country Show

This weekend Brockwell Park was taken over with rural delights as the annual Lambeth Country Show rolled into town once again with two days of sheep-shearing, craft and plant stalls, local cider, falconry displays, dog and duck shows and a mini farm. But jerk chicken, live music and country japes aside, we know what everyone was really there for – the vegetable carving competition. This year’s entries were very topical, demonstrating superb craftsmanship and even better pun-making abilities. If you were unlucky enough to miss it (or couldn’t face the queues), here are the highlights:
Politics were a strong theme, with four Theresa May-based creations (including ‘The Darling Spuds of May’ above)
‘The Cornservatives and the DUPea’
‘Theresa Maize’
‘May Day! May Day!’
Jez made an appearance with his election boob:
‘Jeremy Cornbeard Gets His High 5-a-Day’
American politics got a mention with this triple-punned beauty:
‘Celery Clinton’s Pea-Mails Get Leeked’
Brexit was on the vegenda:
‘Lettuce Leaf vs Lettuce Romaine’
Her Vejisty even got a look in:
‘The Queen Is Not Amused’
There were some strong pop-culture contenders, too:
‘Melon Sue’
‘#Pride’
This year’s official winner was this incredibly eerie and brilliant entry:
‘The Handmaid’s Kale’
In our eyes, though, the winner had to be:
‘The Artist Formerly Known as Quince in His Little Veg Courgette’
👏 👏 👏 all round!
Photos by Sonya Barber
