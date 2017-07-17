  • Blog
In pictures: puntastic vegetable carving at Lambeth Country Show

By Sonya Barber Posted: Monday July 17 2017, 12:49pm

This weekend Brockwell Park was taken over with rural delights as the annual Lambeth Country Show rolled into town once again with two days of sheep-shearing, craft and plant stalls, local cider, falconry displays, dog and duck shows and a mini farm. But jerk chicken, live music and country japes aside, we know what everyone was really there for – the vegetable carving competition. This year’s entries were very topical, demonstrating superb craftsmanship and even better pun-making abilities. If you were unlucky enough to miss it (or couldn’t face the queues), here are the highlights:

Politics were a strong theme, with four Theresa May-based creations (including ‘The Darling Spuds of May’ above)

‘The Cornservatives and the DUPea’

‘Theresa Maize’


‘May Day! May Day!’


Jez made an appearance with his election boob:

‘Jeremy Cornbeard Gets His High 5-a-Day’

 

 
American politics got a mention with this triple-punned beauty:

‘Celery Clinton’s Pea-Mails Get Leeked’

 

 
Brexit was on the vegenda:

‘Lettuce Leaf vs Lettuce Romaine’

 
Her Vejisty even got a look in:

‘The Queen Is Not Amused’

 

There were some strong pop-culture contenders, too:

‘Melon Sue’

 

 ‘#Pride’

 

This year’s official winner was this incredibly eerie and brilliant entry:

‘The Handmaid’s Kale’

 


In our eyes, though, the winner had to be:

‘The Artist Formerly Known as Quince in His Little Veg Courgette’



👏 👏 👏  all round!

Photos by Sonya Barber

