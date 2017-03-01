In pictures: see your favourite superheroes in Lego form at a new exhibition

Let’s face it, we all wish we could revisit the simple pleasure that comes with slotting tiny, coloured plastic bricks together – but imagine trying to create a life-sized Batmobile out of half-a-million of them. You can see this and other popular Lego-shaped DC superheroes by artist Nathan Sawaya at a new exhibition on the South Bank.

‘The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes’ features more than 120 figures, making it the world’s largest superhero-inspired Lego exhibition. Catch Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker and Harley Quinn in all their Lego-sculptured glory and get a sneak peek at the exhibition below:

Photos: Dominic Loneragan

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes launches at London South Bank on March 1. Book tickets.