In pictures: see your favourite superheroes in Lego form at a new exhibition

By Kyra Hanson Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 7:00pm

Dominic Loneragan
Superman

Let’s face it, we all wish we could revisit the simple pleasure that comes with slotting tiny, coloured plastic bricks together – but imagine trying to create a life-sized Batmobile out of half-a-million of them. You can see this and other popular Lego-shaped DC superheroes by artist Nathan Sawaya at a new exhibition on the South Bank. 

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes’ features more than 120 figures, making it the world’s largest superhero-inspired Lego exhibition. Catch Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker and Harley Quinn in all their Lego-sculptured glory and get a sneak peek at the exhibition below: 

 

Batman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Batmobile

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lego artist Nathan Samaya and Wonder Woman

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Superman

 

 

 

 

 

The Joker

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wonder Woman cubed

 

 

 

 

Photos: Dominic Loneragan 

The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes launches at London South Bank on March 1. Book tickets.

