In this week's Time Out magazine…

Already dreading V-Day? We feel you. There's nothing fun about forking out for an overpriced aphrodisiac-themed menu with a crappy date for company, so in this week's issue, we're ditching heart-shaped chocolates and novelty underwear, and trying to make London a little less lonely instead. According to our global City Index, Londoners are the loneliest citizens in the world, which is why we challenged five Londoners to make friends with their neighbours – find out what happened in tomorrow's issue.

If you are in the mood for romance, we've picked out London's most swoonworthy spots that you can enjoy all year round (and you won't need to book!) – from Columbia Road Flower Market to Wilton's Music Hall. We also asked psychologists to analyse the most famous big-screen relationships (spoiler alert: 'Notting Hill' offers an unrealistic expectation of love – who knew?).

Plus, we've rounded up the best London Fashion Week events for fashion fun minus the style snobbery, we've got sugar fiends covered with London's best pick 'n' mix shops, and we give you the scoop on everything you need to know about Eduardo Paolozzi's retrospective at the Whitechapel Gallery.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.