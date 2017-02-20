In this week's Time Out magazine…

In this week's issue, we're going back in time. But you don't need a time machine to get a glimpse at London's past – some places in this city never change. We've taken a look at the places where time has stood still in London – from a 1960s bingo hall in Elephant & Castle to an eighteenth-century cigar shop in Mayfair.

Elsewhere, we've eaten our way through London's pizza to bring you the best of the bunch – you'll never waste your time on sub-par slices again.

Ahead of The Brit Awards this week, we look back at what happened 20 years ago when Geri Halliwell donned her Union Jack dress, and we've got your summer plans sorted with our guide to the best festivals in London, the UK and Europe.

Plus, we've curated the ultimate Princess Diana-themed day out, picked out London's best new cinemas, and we look ahead to what could be a big year for London in theatre. Oh, and we've rounded up the best sex education talks for adults so you can now fill in the, er, holes in your sexual knowledge.

