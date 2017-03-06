In this week's Time Out magazine…

Spring has (sort of) sprung – so in this week's issue, we're showing you how to make the most of the slightly less cold weather with the best spring events worth leaving the house for.

And if you need more excuses to leave the house, we've picked out London's best immersive games, including The People's Revolt, which involves breaking into the actual Tower of London.

Elsewhere, we chat to Joan Collins about 'Dynasty', chat-up lines and how to throw a party (spoiler alert: her parties are the best, obviously).

Plus, we've got your whole week covered with the top pop-up film events, the best places to celebrate International Women's Day and loads of free things to do this week.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.