In this week’s Time Out magazine…

In this week’s issue, London mums quiz boy-turned-dad band Take That on everything from the ‘birds and the bees’ talk to their earliest memories with their own mums – awww. And in case you’d forgotten about Mother's Day on Sunday, we’ve got you covered with a handy gift guide that goes beyond the usual chocs and flowers for mother dearest (so no excuses).

The weekend will also see the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour. But if you miss the switch off at 8.30pm on Saturday, check out our round-up of the places where you can do all sorts in the dark, any time of the year.

Elsewhere, we’ve got loads of free fun, a first look at the revamped Borderline and a celebration of spring taking in the city’s best gardens and their fab greenery. Oh, and while you’re outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for the coolest food trucks in town, which we’ve flagged up on page 32. Seriously, they’re damn fine.

Grab your magazine at your local tube station tomorrow morning, find it at a mainline station or pick it up from one of hundreds of locations across London, or subscribe for 50p a week.

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure.