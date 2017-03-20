  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

In this week’s Time Out magazine…

By Matilda Egere-Cooper Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 5:19pm

 

Time Out magazine

In this week’s issue, London mums quiz boy-turned-dad band Take That on everything from the ‘birds and the bees’ talk to their earliest memories with their own mums – awww. And in case you’d forgotten about Mother's Day on Sunday, we’ve got you covered with a handy gift guide that goes beyond the usual chocs and flowers for mother dearest (so no excuses). 

The weekend will also see the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour. But if you miss the switch off at 8.30pm on Saturday, check out our round-up of the places where you can do all sorts in the dark, any time of the year. 

Elsewhere, we’ve got loads of free fun, a first look at the revamped Borderline and a celebration of spring taking in the city’s best gardens and their fab greenery. Oh, and while you’re outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for the coolest food trucks in town, which we’ve flagged up on page 32. Seriously, they’re damn fine.

Grab your magazine at your local tube station tomorrow morning, find it at a mainline station or pick it up from one of hundreds of locations across London, or subscribe for 50p a week 

You can also buy this week’s issue from Wednesday on your Apple or Android device, so you can swipe, pinch and scroll through at your leisure. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Matilda Egere-Cooper 143 Posts

Matilda looks after the Blog Network as Time Out London's Community Editor. She only runs marathons as an excuse to eat out all day, every day – but hey, she's not complaining. Follow her on Twitter at @megerecooper.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest