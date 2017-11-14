Instagram at the ready: Leake Street tunnel gets lit

Filters at the ready, Waterloo’s Leake Street Arches have been given a brand spanking new makeover and it’s going to be all over your ’gram feed.

The space (also known as London’s ‘graffiti tunnel’ because, well, you can guess why) links the South Bank area to the Lower Marsh and is home to a wealth of street art, including some original work by Banksy.

Now design firm Nulty has lit up a whole 300m portion of the tunnel with colour-changing light bulbs, shining a light on the art so your iPhone doesn’t have to. (Natural sunshine’s always been overrated anyway.)

The revamped new Leake Street Arches are open to visit now.

