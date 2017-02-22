Is M.I.A organising Meltdown festival via Twitter?

A few weeks ago there was a collective cheer in the office when we heard that MIA will be curating arts and music festival Meltdown this year.

We knew the outspoken and headstrong singer would approach the role from unexpected angles but it was still a surprise to read her tweet yesterday openly asking Radiohead to perform. Typically, provisional lineups are highly secretive and all the wrangling to pull together a festival bill is wrapped around embargoes. So it was a refreshing move. And a nice use of emoji:

@radiohead I know it's a long shot but I live for long shots, please come play Meltdown 🙏🏽 🌹. I ❤️📻🗣! — M.I.A P.O.W.A (@MIAuniverse) February 21, 2017

The ball is now in Radiohead's court to answer. Though, they may go down the DM route.

Since 1993, Meltdown has given one person free rein to curate multiple performances over several days. Following in the footsteps of David Bowie, Morrissey, John Peel and Jarvis Cocker, Mathangi ‘Maya’ Arulpragasam will coordinate ten days of events from June 9-18.

Which artists would you like to see MIA reaching out to online? This could be a chance to positively influence a major London festival from the comfort of your smartphone.

Here are five reasons why we think MIA is a great choice for Meltdown.