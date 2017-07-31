Island Poké opens a second site with £1 poké bowls

Say ‘Aloha!’ to the new branch of Island Poké by grabbing one of their signature standard poké fish bowls for just £1 today and tomorrow.

Following the successful opening of their excellent Soho site, the good folks at Island Poké have opened a new location in Broadgate Circle – and they’re celebrating with almost-free fish bowls.

Poké, pronounced po-keh, is a mixture of raw, marinated fish, usually with a soy-based dressing, served in a bowl with steamed rice and tasty garnishes. It’s all very fresh. After handing over your quid, tuck in on the swinging seats overlooking Broadgate Circle and imagine you’re lying on a Hawaiian beach hammock (or something).

Along with the poké bowls, Island Poké has created new dishes especially for the new branch, including poké nachos, modish poké tacos and special bowls devised by Lisa Meyer of street food types Yum Bun. It’s also open for breakfast – and you can even enjoy a Hawaiian beer after the lunch rush has died down.

The £1 bowls will be available on Monday July 31 and Tuesday August 1.

