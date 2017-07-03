  • Blog
It must be love: thousands of tennis fans are camping out for Wimbledon tickets

By Rosie Percy Posted: Monday July 3 2017, 5:12pm

© staran96

As well as patchy sunburn and jugs of Pimms, another stalwart of the British summer has finally arrived: Wimbledon.

The world famous tennis tournament started serving in SW19 today, and tennis fans have swarmed on the area hoping to see Andy Murray defend his winning title. 

Premium tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court and No.2 Court are available to buy on the day of play - but numbers are limited, meaning competition is high.

For the best chance of nabbing one of the coveted court spots, tennis fans tend to get there early. As of this morning almost 7,000 people were already queuing, with some having camped out over the weekend to grab a card that marks your place in the queue (and therefore what court you're most likely to get on). 

Pictures from the scene show a sea of coloured tents, plastic cups of warm booze and, in true Wimbledon manner, a guide to queuing.

#wimbledon #wimbledonpark #nofilter #londonsummer #wimbledon2017

A post shared by Pravin Ikhe (@pravinikhe) on

Nearly there 😂

A post shared by Adam (@ablossy) on

 

Wimbledon queuing 🏸👫 #firstday #longline #Wimbledon #tennis

A post shared by Kayleigh Foster (@kayleighlouisefoster) on

The queue #wimbledon #tennis #summer #sunset #camping #wimbledon2017

A post shared by Nathan Ashworth (@nash_worth) on

 

In the queue! Praying to get in by 1pm.

A post shared by Katie Piper (@snapkp) on

Waiting for Day One of Wimbledon with @fashelby 🎾 Only #8000 in the queue #wimbledon #tennis

A post shared by Harriet Evans (@harrietevans92) on

I probably should've queued earlier than 5am with a tent #Wimbledon #GroundsOnlyTicket

A post shared by @gmorimoto on

The Queue. Wimbledon Park

A post shared by Ginny Davis (@dishmop2) on

#wimbledon2015 #theQueue

A post shared by Anastassia Panteleeva (@anpanteleeva) on

#intheque #Wimbledon

A post shared by Adelaide (@addles88) on

#wimbledon #waiting #sleep #picnic #relax

A post shared by Yilingka (@yilingka) on

Camping out at #Wimbledon on the hottest day yet. Another 8075 people to go...

A post shared by Rohan Shankar (@rhnshnkr) on

#queue #card #secondcourt

A post shared by カワシマ イイチロウ (@kawashima_iichiro) on

Tonight's Home #wimbledontennis2017

A post shared by STARAN96 (@staran96) on

This morning I shall mostly be in a queue... #Wimbledon #Summertime #MyLondon #LoveLondon #Suncream

A post shared by Leia Waite (@leiawaite) on

#Wimbledon #2015 #london #summer2015

A post shared by Aleksandra Jazevica (@aleksandrajaz) on

