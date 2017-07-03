It must be love: thousands of tennis fans are camping out for Wimbledon tickets

As well as patchy sunburn and jugs of Pimms, another stalwart of the British summer has finally arrived: Wimbledon.
The world famous tennis tournament started serving in SW19 today, and tennis fans have swarmed on the area hoping to see Andy Murray defend his winning title.
Premium tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court and No.2 Court are available to buy on the day of play - but numbers are limited, meaning competition is high.
For the best chance of nabbing one of the coveted court spots, tennis fans tend to get there early. As of this morning almost 7,000 people were already queuing, with some having camped out over the weekend to grab a card that marks your place in the queue (and therefore what court you're most likely to get on).
Pictures from the scene show a sea of coloured tents, plastic cups of warm booze and, in true Wimbledon manner, a guide to queuing.
Want to know more about Wimbledon? See what things you'll only know if you're a Wimbledon ball girl.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ