It must be love: thousands of tennis fans are camping out for Wimbledon tickets

As well as patchy sunburn and jugs of Pimms, another stalwart of the British summer has finally arrived: Wimbledon.

The world famous tennis tournament started serving in SW19 today, and tennis fans have swarmed on the area hoping to see Andy Murray defend his winning title.

Premium tickets for Centre Court, No.1 Court and No.2 Court are available to buy on the day of play - but numbers are limited, meaning competition is high.

For the best chance of nabbing one of the coveted court spots, tennis fans tend to get there early. As of this morning almost 7,000 people were already queuing, with some having camped out over the weekend to grab a card that marks your place in the queue (and therefore what court you're most likely to get on).

Pictures from the scene show a sea of coloured tents, plastic cups of warm booze and, in true Wimbledon manner, a guide to queuing.

#wimbledon #wimbledonpark #nofilter #londonsummer #wimbledon2017 A post shared by Pravin Ikhe (@pravinikhe) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Nearly there 😂 A post shared by Adam (@ablossy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Wimbledon queuing 🏸👫 #firstday #longline #Wimbledon #tennis A post shared by Kayleigh Foster (@kayleighlouisefoster) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The Wimbledon Queue #wimbledon #wimbledon2017 #tennis #queue #london #england #loveengland #uk #grandslam #monday A post shared by Jo Cain (@jocainsnappy) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

The queue #wimbledon #tennis #summer #sunset #camping #wimbledon2017 A post shared by Nathan Ashworth (@nash_worth) on Jul 2, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

In the queue! Praying to get in by 1pm. A post shared by Katie Piper (@snapkp) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Waiting for Day One of Wimbledon with @fashelby 🎾 Only #8000 in the queue #wimbledon #tennis A post shared by Harriet Evans (@harrietevans92) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

In the Wimbledon queue ready for tomorrow! Obviously let the boys pitch up the tent whilst I took pics 💁⛺️🎾 #wimby #wimbledonqueue #bucketlist #camping A post shared by Sophie Joanna Lewis (@sophie_lewis93) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Approaching the 13hr mark in the #WimbledonQueue and we finally have our Q cards! Numbers 232,233 & 234 - Centre Court baby!! #Wimbledon2017 A post shared by Tom Jakeman (@tomjakeman) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

This is Tuesday's queue for Wimbledon. One or two tents already pitched up. 😮 #tennislife #wimbledon #queuing #tennis #instasports A post shared by Aimee Lewis (@aimeelewissport) on Jul 3, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

I probably should've queued earlier than 5am with a tent #Wimbledon #GroundsOnlyTicket A post shared by @gmorimoto on Jul 3, 2015 at 8:40am PDT

The Queue. Wimbledon Park A post shared by Ginny Davis (@dishmop2) on Jul 3, 2015 at 7:08am PDT

#wimbledon2015 #theQueue A post shared by Anastassia Panteleeva (@anpanteleeva) on Jul 2, 2015 at 11:29pm PDT

#intheque #Wimbledon A post shared by Adelaide (@addles88) on Jul 1, 2015 at 1:12pm PDT

#wimbledon #waiting #sleep #picnic #relax A post shared by Yilingka (@yilingka) on Jul 1, 2015 at 3:22am PDT

Camping out at #Wimbledon on the hottest day yet. Another 8075 people to go... A post shared by Rohan Shankar (@rhnshnkr) on Jul 1, 2015 at 12:50am PDT

#queue #card #secondcourt A post shared by カワシマ イイチロウ (@kawashima_iichiro) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

Tonight's Home #wimbledontennis2017 A post shared by STARAN96 (@staran96) on Jul 2, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

This morning I shall mostly be in a queue... #Wimbledon #Summertime #MyLondon #LoveLondon #Suncream A post shared by Leia Waite (@leiawaite) on Jul 1, 2015 at 12:12am PDT

#Wimbledon #2015 #london #summer2015 A post shared by Aleksandra Jazevica (@aleksandrajaz) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:33pm PDT

