It's Article 50 day: what's on Theresa May's break-up playlist?

Brexit: it’s basically the biggest break-up ever. Today is the day Prime Minister Theresa May's letter to the President of the European Council formally kicks off the process of leaving the EU.

We can only speculate what was playing on the Prime Minister's small John Lewis hi-fi as she drafts the letter... so speculate, we have! Here's a handful of brexit-bangers to mark this very historic day:

‘Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)’ – Enya

Imagine the strange orchestral sweepings of Enya playing in the PM’s headphones as she puts pen to paper and writes the letter triggering Article 50. Evocative, isn’t it?

‘Gotta Get Thru This’ – Daniel Bedingfield

Wise words from the garagemeister here. It wouldn’t hurt David Davies if he busted out the odd line from Bedders’ classic at the dispatch box.

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ – Taylor Swift

Okay, it may have been written about former Swift beau Jake Gyllenhaal – but it may as well have been written about Jean-Claude Juncker.

‘The Final Countdown’ – Europe

Conspiracy theorists genuinely believe that Brexit was contrived just to drive up sales of this 1986 rock anthem. Google it, sheeple!

‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ – Simple Minds

No matter how gruelling the break-up, nobody should let their self-confidence flag or falter during the process. For anyone wanting a swaggering, cocky, ooh-I’m-so-handsome Brexit, this is surely the anthem.

‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’ – The Shirelles

One for Brits who hope the EU won’t be the kind of vengeful ex that makes a point of making you pay for all the loo paper you ever used, ever.

‘Go Hard or Go Home’ – Wiz Khalifa

One that might appeal to hardcore Brexiteers...?

‘Softly as I Leave You’ – Matt Munro

...whereas this will probably more tuneful to Remoaners.

‘Torn’ – Natalie Imbruglia

Good times were had, between me and EU... but look at me now: lying naked on the floor, pursuing a series of individual trade pacts.

‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ – The Carpenters

A doe-eyed calming classic that nails that feeling of not exactly knowing what’s about to happen next...

CLICK ON THE VIDEO TO TRIGGER OUR BREXIT PLAYLIST...









50 more brilliant break-up songs to help you dance through the tears.