It's not just you: the sun is weird and it could be the end of days

If your small talk is stalling today don't worry: some mad weather has arrived in London, setting you up for all the awkward communal kitchen chat you'll need this week.

Anyone who looked out of a window or logged into Twitter today will notice a sepia tone soaking the city, a side effect from Hurricane Ophelia dragging dust and sand in from the Sahara.

Some people were bemused.

Am I on Tatooine? pic.twitter.com/yykM9mbKvW — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) October 16, 2017

Is it me or is the sun red in London right now? — martin | titanrain (@TitanRain_Games) October 16, 2017

That’s got to be the strangest 2pm sun I’ve ever seen. Whole of London is bathed in sepia light. #redsun #orphelia pic.twitter.com/yntgZJYVcb — MIKE BUONAIUTO (@Mike_Shapes) October 16, 2017

Others were loving living in an IRL Instagram filter.

I love how this red sun is giving a tangerine glow to London's scenery. Like we're all living with a Made in Chelsea filter overlay. — Clare Dyckhoff (@cdyckhoff) October 16, 2017

@bbcweather The "red sun" phenomenon is manifest in London as a sepia tone...like living in a vintage photograph. Or #instalife. #Ophelia. — Mark Abthorpe (@markabthorpe) October 16, 2017

And then inevitably we all started wondering if we were all about to die.

We've got 'end days' sun down here in South London... — Liz (@kiwiLiz) October 16, 2017

Really weird heat in London at mo. Have we been #nuked and don't realise!#sun just now pic.twitter.com/rHWeVaAeAD — Atelier Marc (@atelier_marc) October 16, 2017

Yep, good zombie sun over London. No filter required. pic.twitter.com/vlOVvLjapx — Scare Ya Cole 👻 (@iRNY) October 16, 2017

weather getting EXTREMELY scary over London. the sky is a strange brown shade and the sun is apparently red. this is it. this is doomsday. — PyrionFlax (@PyrionFlax) October 16, 2017

hey quick question London - does the sun always look like u are viewing it through a weird film or are we all about to die — Ally Gross (@AllysonGross) October 16, 2017

Weird orange End Of Days sun in London. Is it End Of Days, or just a bit of smog? pic.twitter.com/cpFPl5ecno — Joanna Montgomery (@joannamont) October 16, 2017

Looks like end times in London right now with a spooky red sun, thanks to Hurricane Ophelia blowing up sand from t… https://t.co/p5myuO52FF pic.twitter.com/QhCedlD5bv — Antonia Hayes (@antoniahayes) October 16, 2017

London has a red sun, a browny red sky, a dull fog and wind. It feels like the end times in an XBox game — Rich Johnston (@richjohnston) October 16, 2017

As went to press, the sky turned from a pleasing sepia to a dystopian brown. TO THE BUNKER.

