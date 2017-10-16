It's not just you: the sun is weird and it could be the end of days

If your small talk is stalling today don't worry: some mad weather has arrived in London, setting you up for all the awkward communal kitchen chat you'll need this week.
Anyone who looked out of a window or logged into Twitter today will notice a sepia tone soaking the city, a side effect from Hurricane Ophelia dragging dust and sand in from the Sahara.
Some people were bemused.
Others were loving living in an IRL Instagram filter.
And then inevitably we all started wondering if we were all about to die.
As went to press, the sky turned from a pleasing sepia to a dystopian brown. TO THE BUNKER.
If we all make it through the night, live like it's your last day with our list of 101 things to do in London.
