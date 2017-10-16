We're all completely spoilt for brilliant things to do in London. From picture-postcard attractions to hotspots in odd spots, by day and by night, from high art to wildlife, there are, in fact, so many more than 101 things to do in London. But we think this list (updated for 2017 and always hotly debated in the Time Out office) is a good place to start.

Whether you’ve lived here all your life or just touched down at the airport (if so, check out our best hotels list), our city checklist will help you find something new at London’s landmarks, get a taste for the West End even when you can’t get a ticket for a show, travel the world through a hundred amazing cuisines, and discover new parts of town you’ve never even heard of before. And, if you think you’ve got the energy to go beyond 101, check out our tips for secret London, our favourite London attractions, the capital’s best museums or see what’s happening right now in our London events calendar. Enjoy!

By Ellie Walker-Arnott, Katie McCabe, Phoebe Trimingham, Laura Lee Davies, Oliver Keens, Kitty Drake, Tom Howells, James Manning and Nick Thompson.