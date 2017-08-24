It’s official: Thai grilled pork is London’s favourite dish

A post shared by KraPow LDN (@krapowldn) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

This food news is so legit Sadiq Khan just announced it. Today the mayor revealed that ‘Moo Ping’, a Thai grilled pork barbecue dish from indie street food vendors KraPow!, is London’s favourite dish. Moo Ping received the most votes in the #MyLondonDish competition, launched by Khan earlier this summer as a way of celebrating the capital’s food offering.

It’s an unexpected win in some ways. Moo Ping isn’t exactly a household name, but it does sound pretty excellent – made with sweet, marinated pork chunks, served on brown Thai jasmine rice, with mint and cucumber salad and a spicy, sour dipping sauce.

The list of finalists offers some food for thought too. Other than predictable chicken tikka masala at number two, there’s knafeh, a Middle Eastern cheese pastry soaked in syrup at number three and rainbow croissants coming in at number four. London, we’re not boring are we?

Moo Ping is available at KraPow! at Druid Street Market in Bermondsey, south east London.

