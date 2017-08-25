London's best Thai restaurants
These mouth-watering Thai restaurants have a whole lot more to offer than a solid green curry
London’s Thai restaurant scene is a quietly underrated gem. Whether you’re after gap year standard green curries, street food or fiery regional fare, it’s all available across the city, in smart stalwart restaurants, modest local joints and hip, buzzy spots. Look below for our list of London’s best.
Best Thai food in London
101 Thai Kitchen
The cooking at this no-nonsense Hammersmith establishment is largely from the Esarn region of north-eastern Thailand – including multiple versions of green papaya salad, accompanied by anything from salted duck egg to sausage. Expect a collection of southern Thai dishes such as sour prawn curry, or turmeric-marinated sea bass. These are prepared by ‘Auntie Bee’ from Hat Yai, a city near the border with Malaysia. Staff treat locals - spanning every age group - with congeniality.
Begging Bowl
Dishes at this Peckham eaterie are designed for sharing tapas-style – much of the menu is built around less familiar street food options, like curry featuring firm-fleshed yam bean root. Seasonal western ingredients are given some Thai treatment, in dishes like palourde clams in an aromatic broth of ginger, celery, samphire and pickled plum, or stir-fried hispi cabbage. The dining room has a contemporary feel and staff are young and enthusiastic.
Champor-Champor
In Malay, ‘champor-champor’ means ‘mix and match’ - a fitting name for both the interior and the menu. The interior exudes a yogic calm and the cooking is ‘Thai-Malay’, but also fuses East and West with the likes of roasted monkfish with spinach-and-ricotta ravioli and curried mango purée. Fish dishes are well rendered and there are plenty of vegetarian options. Desserts – steamed taro and black rice pudding, say, or green tea and pistachio parfait – are also more than an afterthought.
Esarn Kheaw
For over 25 years, Esarn Kheaw has been serving north-eastern (Esarn) Thai cooking to an appreciative crowd of locals. The dark dining room may be starting to show its age, but the cooking is as good as ever. Think marinated chargrilled beef with a minced catfish, anchovy and green chilli dip (num prik pla sod) and a blisteringly hot vegetarian version of coconut milk-free jungle curry. Don’t miss the boiled and deep-fried ‘son-in-law eggs’ – a delicious mouth-cooling addition to spicy food.
Farang
Talk about fusion: Farang must be the only restaurant in London that mixes tongue-blastingly authentic north-eastern Thai cuisine with an Italian-style dining room. It matters not: set up as a residency while the lease on the family’s local Italian was being renewed, Farang has wowed north-Londoners with its ingenuity (some dishes are still cooked in the pizza oven), authenticity (chef Seb Holmes is an alumnus of The Begging Bowl and Smoking Goat) and great value. Try it while you can.
Heron
In a shabby boozer round the back of the Edgware Road, the Heron is a rough diamond - beyond its slightly dingy interior, you’ll discover some of the most authentic Thai food in London. It specialises in north-eastern cooking, with an impressive range of spicy salads, sour curries and stir-fries. Expect things to get lively after 9pm as the dining room doubles as a karaoke lounge. Service couldn’t be friendlier.
Isarn
The décor may be slinky and contemporary, but Isarn’s menu can be surprisingly wallet-friendly – set lunches, served in a bento box, are good value, and include a selection of spring rolls or fish cakes, curry, rice and fruit. Don’t expect authentic Thai fire or superb cooking, but do sample some of their more unusual dishes, along with stalwarts like curries and pad thai – all stylishly presented. The narrow dining room is often packed and it remains a cut above several local establishments.
KaoSarn
KaoSarn has always been one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Brixton Village Market and quite rightly so; the food is not only cheap, but bursting with authentic Thai flavours. The menu is pared down to a handful of classic curries, noodle dishes and stir-fries – all well prepared. Soft drinks include fragrant own-made lemongrass or ginger tea, and there’s also the option to BYO. Service can be a little matter of fact, but staff are unfailingly friendly.
Kiln
For intense, edgy, exciting Thai food, head to the ground floor of chef Ben Chapman’s second Thai restaurant in the capital, where a stainless steel counter (for walk-ins only) gives terrific views of the theatrical open kitchen. Stripped-back dishes – most cooked on the chargrill or over coals in the ceramic tao – are inspired by rural Thailand but (as at Kiln’s sibling, Smoking Goat) use first-class UK produce. To drink, choose from apt wines, cool cocktails and eastern-flavoured iced teas.
Nipa Thai
Nipa, housed in the Lancaster London, is plush and polished – waitresses wear traditional attire and tables are immaculately laid with white cloths; grab a window spot for views of Hyde Park across the road. The menu offers classic Thai cooking, including a few less-common dishes. Food is attractively presented, and chilli is used in moderation, so as not to offend the well-turned-out international patrons. Opt for a set meal and Nipa can also deliver smart dining at relatively affordable prices.
Umami
Situated a stone's throw from Gloucester Road station, Umami (a pleasant savoury taste in Japanese) offers pan-Asian dishes to the west London masses. Sat amongst calming, earthy tones, diners can enjoy tastes of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and a few specials from the chef that change monthly. If you can't decide between options such as lychee tempura and pandan chicken, Umami offer sharing sized portions, so that your group can have a little of everything. Palate cleansing teas are available to complement the range of spices, as well as cocktails, wine, beer and soft drinks.
The Thai Chef in Kenley (near Purley}. The food is 100% authentic and every dish on the menu is superb. The chef is a lady called Eid and she is a charming, wonderful lady.
Emchai in Barnet High Street. Love the butter prawns!! :)
should try reun thai on fulham palace road,, most authentic thai food i ever had.
I went to this Restaurant a couple of months ago and I am so happy I did. The fgnifiqueood was "Extraordinaire". I love Thai and unfortunately for various reasons I haven't been to a Thai restaurant for some time but Boy, this compensated for lost time! First they served Thai Chilli Rice Crackers (which were much more flavoursome than the usual Chinese ones) then we had a mixed platter for 2 as a starter plus 2 Pad Thai and a fried Tilapia. I always find something to say flavour wise regarding the food, but in this case the meal was spot on, service very friendly, everything was top notch. And to make things better there is a BYO policy and the delicious food was washed down with a nice bottle of Prosecco brought from home. One tiny criticism maybe was the waiting time and surrounding area outside, but who cares I come for food quality! If I want to please my visual senses, I would go to an Art Gallery! Notwithstanding that, the dish itself is a visual experience!
This is a pretty duff selection of Thai restaurants if you're after something vaguely authentic, although I totally agree with Nahm and Esarn Kheaw. Try Addie's or 101 Thai Kitchen, or The Heron for an authentic experience.
Hey! You guys should add Tong Kanom Thai. It's near Willesden Junction, on the Harrow Road and it is GREAT! But quite spicy. I've been there several times and it's very good value, plus I think it's BYO too. There's another one in Kilburn too but that's named after the owners son - it's called Alfie's.