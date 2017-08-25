London's best Thai restaurants

Talk about fusion: Farang must be the only restaurant in London that mixes tongue-blastingly authentic north-eastern Thai cuisine with an Italian-style dining room. It matters not: set up as a residency while the lease on the family’s local Italian was being renewed, Farang has wowed north-Londoners with its ingenuity (some dishes are still cooked in the pizza oven), authenticity (chef Seb Holmes is an alumnus of The Begging Bowl and Smoking Goat) and great value. Try it while you can.