Jay Z is coming to Essex! Plus loads more music gigs to book now

Jay Z and Pink will be headlining V Festival this year. It's an unexpected pairing, but then that's often the beauty of festival line-ups. The gig marks Jay Z's first show in the UK since his 'Magna Carter' tour back in 2013. Disclosure, Craig David, Stormzy and Ellie Goulding are also slated to perform across the festival's two sites in Staffordshire and Chelmsford from Aug 19 to Aug 20. Tickets will be available from Mar 3.

It's been a huge week for gig announcements, so here are some more hot shows you can now book tickets for right now:

Wireless Festival

The Weeknd, Skepta and Chance The Rapper lead an impressive line-up of grime, R&B and hip hop superstars. Wireless looks set to be a high energy three-day moshpit.

Finsbury Park. July 7-9.

Borderless

A welcome return for this impressive series of gigs pulling together global sounds and homegrown talent.

Battersea Arts Centre. May 4-19.

William Basinski

This pioneering composer uses analogue tape loops to create sublime sounds.

Round Chapel. May 4.

Festival No. 6

Flaming Lips top an eclectic bill at this ace seaside resort festival.

Portmeirion, Wales. Sep 7-10.

J Cole

With his most recent album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ the thoughtful hip hop star properly nailed that tricky line of heartfelt and conscious rap.

O2 Arena. Oct 15.

DJ Harvey

The shamanic DJ legend returns to Ministry – where he was a fêted resident in the ’90s.

Ministry of Sound. Apr. 8.

Twin Atlantic

Glasgow rockers tour their album ‘GLA’.

Electric Brixton. May 23.

Yussef Kamaal

Jazz-funk virtuoso pair who build blissed-out cosmic explorations.

Koko. May 4.

Shame

Woozy post-punk sounds that demand to be heard live.

The Dome. May 11.

Chronixx

Smart and smooth dubby dancehall.

O2 Academy Brixton. May 28.

New Gen and Friends

An impressive roster of upcoming UK grime acts likely to be next year’s headliners.

Koko. Oct 6.

Mica Levi

Oscar-nominated film composer Levi will be known to many from her Micachu & The Shapes days. Here she creates soundtracks to unrealised films.

BFI Southbank. Jun 9.

Blondie

The launch gig for the legendary band’s new album ‘Pollinator’.

Roundhouse. May 3.

Glass Animals

Expect hazy pop curveballs from this Oxford indie band.

O2 Academy Brixton. Mar 16.

Jay Prince

Talented east London vocalist and producer takes charge of a series of gigs with guests Yxng Bane, Lancey Foux and DJ Semtex.

Koko. March 3, 10, 17, 24.

Southport Weekender

Much-loved electronica festival comes to London.

Finsbury Park. Jun 10.

All Them Witches

Stunning stoner psych-rock.

Koko. Oct 5.

