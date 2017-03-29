Karen Gillan's skimpy 'Jumanji' outfit has been explained – sort of

When the first image of Karen Gillan wearing not very much in the upcoming 'Jumanji' movie dropped last autumn, the internet was a bit taken aback. As we said at the time, the first question on everyone's lips was: where are Gillan's clothes?

There she was, on a jungle mission, wearing tiny shorts and a crop top, looking like a red-haired Barbie – in 2017.

Now the first footage from 'Jumanji', whose full title is 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', has screened at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, and the movie's basic story has been unveiled. Gillan, Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart play the adult versions of four teenagers who find an old video game (like the board game in the 1995 film with Robin Williams). A quiet, shy girl becomes Gillan's character – and presumably she's supposed to be the sort of doll-like character that pops up in computer games aimed at sex-starved teenage boys. So that's why she's wearing what she is (or isn't): it's a nod to old-school video games.

It was Gillan's fully-clothed co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who first shared the original picture on his Instagram account, and he seemed to predict everyone's reaction to the former 'Doctor Who' companion's retrograde outfit, arguing that, 'Her jungle wardrobe will make sense when you know the plot. Trust me.'

Are we buying that explanation? Or is it just a convenient excuse to get Gillan into hot pants? We'll have to wait until the movie's release in December to decide.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' opens in cinemas on Friday December 29.