Legendary Soho boozer Molly Moggs has just closed

The Soho stalwart has suddenly shut its doors today and had its windows boarded up.

Known for its friendly atmosphere, the pub was like a drunken cuddle on the corner of Old Compton Street and Charing Cross Road – a bit sloppy sometimes but big-hearted. Cabaret artists and musicians were always greeted by an ebullient crowd of tourists, post-work drinkers, stag night revellers and the occasional Chelsea Pensioner. The regular open mic nights often featured the sight of brilliantly-turned-out drag artists, hilariously keeping an enthusiastic audience to heel.

It is the latest LGBT venue to fall prey to rising rents and creeping redevelopment. The Black Cap, The Joiner’s Arms, Barcode, The George and Dragon, Shadow Lounge, Manbar, Madame Jojo’s and The Green Carnation have all shut in the last few years.

A post on their Facebook page reads:

‘It comes with a heavy heart that we have to inform you all of this situation. Unfortunately today we say goodbye to the Molly Moggs that we’ve all loved for many years. We can't thank our loyal customers and our new customers enough for sticking with us through the thick and thin and making it such a valuable part of Soho. Who knows what the future holds for good old Molly’s but, for now, “there will be no singing drag queens at Molly Moggs”.’