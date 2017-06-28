Levi’s is hosting a special screening of ‘Milk’ and throwing a massive Pride party

Alongside Stuart Milk, the global LGBT+ rights campaigner who has continued the work of his uncle through the Harvey Milk Foundation, denim brand Levi’s is once again descending on the capital for Pride in London.

In addition to its awesome collection of Pride-themed slogan T-shirts, denim shorts and rainbow bandanas – the proceeds of which will all be donated to the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation – it has a couple of great events lined up.

First off, in the run up to Pride there’ll be a special screening of Milk at the Regent Street Cinema . The biographical 2008 drama stars Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for the role, and is based on the life of murdered politician and gay rights activist Harvey Milk. Before the film is shown there will be a panel discussion with Stuart Milk, Ninette Murk, who founded Designers Against Aids , and electropop musician Shura.

funk, soul and disco. Tickets As well as taking part in the massive parade on Saturday – last year’s float featured a giant milk bottle with a rainbow flowing from the top – Levi’s is hooking up with London Bridge’s Omeara to throw a huge afterparty. There’ll be a heady mix ofare £5.50 if you’re organised and get them now, or £12 on the door, but with the proceeds being donated to the venue’s Borough Market neighbours who were affected by the attacks in London Bridge, paying extra is no bad thing.

Milk will be screened on Wed Jul 5, at 7pm. Regent Street Cinema, 309 Regent St, W1B 2UW.

Pride afterparty: Sat Jul 8, 7pm-3am. Omeara, 6 O’Meara Street, SE1 1TE.