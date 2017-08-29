Lock down your tickets for the hottest upcoming shows

Get your tickets now for nine amazing, recently announced shows.

Randy Newman

Hot on the heels of ‘Dark Matter’ – his first album for nine years – comes a new chance to see the great American songwriter and wry musical commentator at work.

London Palladium. Mar 14 2018.

Erased Tapes is 10

Celebrate ten years of influential minimal label Erased Tapes, with two days of gigs from Kiasmos, Rival Consoles, Dawn of Midi and more.

Southbank Centre. Sep 8-9.

Magnetic Fields

Stephin Merritt presents his ambitious ‘50 Song Memoir’ project.

Barbican. Sep 9-10.

Give a Home For Human Rights

Enter a ballot to see the likes of Rudimental, Ghetts, Jessie Ware, Kate Tempest and Nadia Rose play in various living rooms around the city, all in aid of Amnesty. Head to sofarsounds.com to enter.

Various venues. Sep 20.

Charlie Sloth

Radio 1 DJ and flame-keeper of the ever-popular ‘Fire in the Booth’ segment brings the party at this new date.

O2 Forum Kentish Town. 26 Sep.

Motor City Drum Ensemble

The next weekly Friday resident at XOYO is a true disco connoisseur, a crate-digger supreme and a faultless DJ to boot. Welcome Danilo Plessow – aka MCDE – to XOYO’s decks this winter.

XOYO. Oct 13-Dec 15.



Printworks

More new clubby events announced at the industrial laser zone include Afterlife featuring Tale of Us on November 4, Gorgon City and Claptone on November 11 and Jamie Jones and Loco Dice going in on November 25.

Printworks. Nov 4-25.

King Krule

We’ve been hoping for more from this beguiling London songwriter (pictured above) and with a new LP on the way, our prayers seem answered!

Koko. Nov 21-22.

Doc Brown

Check out the London rhymer play Oslo (the Hackney music venue, not, y’know, the one in Norway).

Oslo. Dec 3.