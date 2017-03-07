London Bridge evacuated over a ‘security threat’

The area surrounding London Bridge was evacuated this afternoon due to a 'security threat'.

Emergency services descended on the area shortly after lunchtime today, cordoning off several roads and evacuating some buildings nearby.

Londoners shared what they could see on the scene, and it was widely circulated that the scare has been caused by a 'suspicious vehicle' or 'device' left at the scene.

Evacuation around London Bridge due to a "device" found in the area, more to follow #London #Londonbridge pic.twitter.com/JYtwTkEBIY — M D N (@EMMDEEYEN) March 7, 2017

15.22 #LondonBridge robotic bomb disposal unit under the bridge. pic.twitter.com/CtjzZjFEPQ — Posh Peckham (@poshpeckham) March 7, 2017

Bomb scare at #LondonBridge People evacuating northwards pic.twitter.com/YvGHSkZ9MR — Damien McElroy (@ddamned) March 7, 2017

London Bridge stationand News Building evacuated after suspect vehicle found outside. pic.twitter.com/ZrggRrpbCa — Rhys Durham (@rhysdurham) March 7, 2017

Roads around London Bridge Station have been closed due to a suspicious vehicle. Pic Pedro Da Silva pic.twitter.com/sxJYynu6Vj — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) March 7, 2017

It appears that the cordon was extended to cover a wider area as the investigation continued.

#LondonBridge police are now extending the cordon due to the suspicious vehicle that has been found within the area — Police Hour (@PoliceHour) March 7, 2017

People praised the emergency services for dealing with the emergency and keeping the public informed.

Really impressed with the security at #londonbridge - lots of visible staff calmly and clearly explaining what to do and where to go. — Nicola (@nicolafuschillo) March 7, 2017

Office evacuated and we were ushered across #LondonBridge. Good to see police + services have situation in hand pic.twitter.com/iPwb1U80Xt — Zach Castles (@ZachCastles) March 7, 2017

At around 3.45pm it was confirmed that the alert was over, and the public were slowly being allowed back into the area.

Thanks for bearing with us during the security alert on London Bridge St. Incident found not to be suspicious. Roads re-opening now. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 7, 2017

Scare over, police allowing people back to the station and their offices now. @LBC — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) March 7, 2017

Re: #LondonBridge Roads re-opening and station should follow shortly. Incident is over and 'not suspicious'. Fi — BBC London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) March 7, 2017

Although the affected stations are starting to reopen, operators are still warning commuters to expect severe disruptions as they recover from the alert.

#LondonBridge - station has re-opened but major disruption will continue for the rest of this evening. Please check before you travel. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) March 7, 2017

#LondonBridge Station has now been reopened. Residual delays will occur as services recover. Please check @nationalrailenq for service info. — Network Rail (@networkrail) March 7, 2017

Stay safe out there!