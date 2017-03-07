London Bridge evacuated over a ‘security threat’

The area surrounding London Bridge was evacuated this afternoon due to a 'security threat'.
Emergency services descended on the area shortly after lunchtime today, cordoning off several roads and evacuating some buildings nearby.
Londoners shared what they could see on the scene, and it was widely circulated that the scare has been caused by a 'suspicious vehicle' or 'device' left at the scene.
It appears that the cordon was extended to cover a wider area as the investigation continued.
People praised the emergency services for dealing with the emergency and keeping the public informed.
At around 3.45pm it was confirmed that the alert was over, and the public were slowly being allowed back into the area.
Although the affected stations are starting to reopen, operators are still warning commuters to expect severe disruptions as they recover from the alert.
Stay safe out there!
