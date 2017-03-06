  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

London has the worst recycling rates in the country

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 6:42pm

London has the worst recycling rates in the country

Londoners, here's some rubbish news for you. According to data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Londoners are some of the worst recyclers in the country: nine out of ten areas with the lowest recycling rates are located in London.

Kicking off the naming and shaming, Newham takes the crown for the worst offender in the capital; the east London borough only recycles 15 percent of its waste. Meanwhile, the boroughs of Westminster, Hammersmith & Fulham and Lewisham all recycle less than 20 percent. Barking & Dagenham, Wandsworth, Kensington & Chelsea and Tower Hamlets also appear in the bottom ten worst areas in the UK, recycling just 20 to 21 percent of their waste.

Although not in the bottom ten, Lambeth, Hackney, Islington and Camden recycle less than 25 percent of their waste. That's well below rates in Oxfordshire, Rochford and East Riding where more than 65 percent is recycled – the best rates in the country. Come on, London: start using your green bins! 

Image: Charleyk

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest