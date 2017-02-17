London is going to be hotter than Madrid next week thanks to a cloud of hot air

Ditch your scarf and gloves – hell, maybe even leave your coat at home – because things are hotting up in London next week. After a spell of fairly arctic conditions (we're not exaggerating at all – remember when it snowed?), the Met Office is predicting that temperatures in south England could reach as high as 17 degrees next week. It's all down to a load of hot air that's wafting its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and the Caribbean, which means that temperatures in London are predicted to be at least 15 degrees on Monday – that's a whole one degree hotter than Spain's capital city. Take that, Madrid.
Photo: Matt Brown/Flickr
In other news, Sadiq Khan is introducing a £10 'Toxicity Charge' for London's most polluting cars.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ