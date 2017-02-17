  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

London is going to be hotter than Madrid next week thanks to a cloud of hot air

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Friday February 17 2017, 4:15pm

London is going to be hotter than Madrid next week thanks to a cloud of hot air

Ditch your scarf and gloves – hell, maybe even leave your coat at home – because things are hotting up in London next week. After a spell of fairly arctic conditions (we're not exaggerating at all – remember when it snowed?), the Met Office is predicting that temperatures in south England could reach as high as 17 degrees next week. It's all down to a load of hot air that's wafting its way over the Atlantic Ocean from Florida and the Caribbean, which means that temperatures in London are predicted to be at least 15 degrees on Monday – that's a whole one degree hotter than Spain's capital city. Take that, Madrid. 

Photo: Matt Brown/Flickr

In other news, Sadiq Khan is introducing a £10 'Toxicity Charge' for London's most polluting cars.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Isabelle Aron 998 Posts

Isabelle is the blog editor at Time Out London. She has a hate-hate relationship with the Northern Line. Follow her on Twitter at @izzyaron

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest