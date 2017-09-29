London is the best place for Asian food outside Asia

London’s broad multiculturalism is one of our fair city’s defining traits. It’s something that stretches to its banging food scene, too – a fact evinced by some zippy new stats from travel site Lastminute.

Did you know – we bet you didn’t – that London is the absolute best place for Asian food outside Asia? Not NY, not San Fran: little old LONDON. We’ve got 2,070 Asian joints – that’s more than Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore (and no doubt helped by the recently opened, sprawling Bang Bang Oriental food hall up in exotic, er, Colindale). Zang!

What’s more, we’re also top for Brazilian food outside of Brazil (60 restaurants), Caribbean food outside the Caribbean (54 restaurants) and Portuguese food outside of Portugal (133 restaurants). Well done gluttons – we couldn’t have done it without you.

