  • Blog
  • Transport & Travel
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

London is the seventh worst city in the world for traffic

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Monday February 20 2017, 6:06pm

London is the seventh worst city in the world for traffic

Tube hold-ups and late trains are intricately woven into the fabric of our city lives, but it turns out things aren’t much better on our roads either. In fact, according to traffic data company Inrix, Londoners spend an average of 73 hours (or three days) a year queueing in rush hour traffic, making it the seventh worst city in the world for traffic jams out of an analysis of 1,000 cities across the globe.

The cities beating us to the not-so-coveted top spot include Los Angeles – which was found to be the most traffic-stricken city on the planet – and Moscow, which is the most congested in Europe. The study also showed that our clogged roads cost the capital more than £6 billion in 2016, or an average of £1,911 per driver. That’s some solid gold gridlock.

Photo: Scott McQuaid

In other news, Sadiq Khan is introducing a £10 'Toxicity Charge' for London's most polluting cars.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest