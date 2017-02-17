Sadiq Khan is introducing a £10 'Toxicity Charge' for London's most polluting cars

Sadiq Khan announced today that a £10 Toxicity Charge will be introduced in London on October 23, making it the toughest emission standard of any world city. It's being put in place to help combat the capital's air pollution problem, as it is estimated that over 9,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to long-term exposure to air pollution.

The charge will come into play on the fourteenth anniversary of the Congestion Charge and will operate on top of, and during the same times as it, meaning owners of pre-Euro 4 vehicles will be paying a total of £21.50 to drive in the zone.

The Mayor has also launched an online checker on the TfL website allowing drivers to see whether their vehicle meets the minimum exhaust emission standards or whether they will need to cough up the extra 10 quid. The vast majority of pre-2006 automobiles will see the charge added.

Sadiq Khan said: 'The T-Charge is a vital step in tackling the dirtiest diesels before I introduce the world’s first Ultra Low Emission Zone as early as 2019.'



'I will continue to do everything in my power to help protect the health of Londoners and clean our filthy air. But now is the time for Government to show real leadership and join me by introducing a diesel scrappage fund and bring in the new Clean Air Act we desperately need.'

The map below shows the Congestion Charging Zone the T-Charge will operate within.

Check whether your vehicle meets the minimum exhaust emission standards via the TfL website.

