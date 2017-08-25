London: we’re obsessed with taking our dogs out to dinner

We love dogs, but according to a new survey by OpenTable we may now actually love dogs a bit too much – with one-in-ten UK dog owners preferring to dine with their pooch than with friends or family. To be honest can you blame them? Dogs are cute, and you don’t have to listen to their problems.

And when it comes to dining companions, in London we are particularly dog mad, with two thirds of big city dwellers basing their restaurant choice on whether they can take a dog or not, and one in three being more likely to eat at a restaurant if it has a dedicated dog menu. Barking? Or kind of brilliant?

Want to take your four-legged friend out on the town? Here’s the best dog-friendly spots.