Londoners are leaving marmalade at the Paddington Bear statue to pay tribute to Michael Bond

Yesterday, Michael Bond, creator of the much-loved children’s character Paddington Bear, sadly passed away aged 91, but he has clearly left his mark on London.
Fans of Bond’s books and Paddington’s legendary character, have left tributes at the statue of the famous little bear at the station after which he was named. These include flowers and jars of marmalade – Paddington’s favourite sandwich filling.
Both Bond and Paddington have touched the hearts of generations of Londoners, as well as many across the world.
Paddington is prime example that no matter who (or what) you are, or where you are from, there is always space for you in our beautiful city.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ