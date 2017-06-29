Londoners are leaving marmalade at the Paddington Bear statue to pay tribute to Michael Bond

A post shared by Nina Stibbe (@ninastibbe) on Jun 28, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Yesterday, Michael Bond, creator of the much-loved children’s character Paddington Bear, sadly passed away aged 91, but he has clearly left his mark on London.

Fans of Bond’s books and Paddington’s legendary character, have left tributes at the statue of the famous little bear at the station after which he was named. These include flowers and jars of marmalade – Paddington’s favourite sandwich filling.

Made time for a little pilgrimage to Paddington this morning. pic.twitter.com/gV0Pyg5Yup — Waterstones (@Waterstones) June 29, 2017

Both Bond and Paddington have touched the hearts of generations of Londoners, as well as many across the world.

Paddington is prime example that no matter who (or what) you are, or where you are from, there is always space for you in our beautiful city.

"Mrs Brown says that in London everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in" Paddington Bear pic.twitter.com/A9DeAb9LEH — Kirstie Brewer (@KirstieJBrewer) June 28, 2017

We're so, so sorry to hear that Michael Bond has died. What a legacy he has left behind. Thank you for everything, Michael. pic.twitter.com/pnn5MDKiq6 — BookTrust (@Booktrust) June 28, 2017