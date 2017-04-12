London’s getting its first ever sandwich festival

Gluten-averse? Look away now – because May 20 sees the arrival of a climactic event on the London food calendar. That’s right, the inaugural Sandwich Fest is set to hit Hackney’s SPACE Gallery.

It’s a neatly curated little event, which kicks off this year following a successful Kickstarter campaign. Attendees can expect superlative sarnies from eight auspicious vendors. There are still two to be announced, but already on the menu are Brindisa’s classic chorizo roll; ‘Macbeth’ haggis toasties from Deeney’s; Grill My Cheese’s mega-riffs on the humble, erm, grilled cheese; Le Bao’s Taiwanese steamed buns; globally influenced concoctions from Project Sandwich; and The Piadina Project’s unprecedented Italian/Lincolnshire mash-ups. And breathe.

What’s more, there’ll also be live music, a ‘Best Sandwich’ contest and liquid sustenance from Five Points Brewery and Square Root Soda. It’s being described by founder Dan Bell as ‘sandwich heaven’ – not without good reason, judging by a speculative look.

Sandwich Fest takes place on Saturday May 20 in SPACE Gallery’s courtyard in E8. Tickets are £9 from Eventbrite, including a taster-sized sarnie and a beer/soda. Prep your pennies for the rest of the Fest.



