'Love Actually 2'? The cast are getting back together for a short sequel

Ever wondered what happened to the characters in 'Love Actually' after the film's final credits rolled? Of course you have. We know you all bloody love the festive heartwarmer. You voted it your favourite Christmas movie last year and there have been hundreds of news stories, analysis and speculation about the flick in the 14 years since its release.

Now, a short sequel is set to answer some of our burning questions, as the cast reprise their roles and discover what their characters are 'up to in 2017'.

Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson are all returning to star in a short 'Love Actually' sequel, written by Richard Curtis.

The follow-up, titled 'Red Nose Day Actually', will air as part of (you guessed it) BBC1's Red Nose Day coverage on March 24.

'Over the years I’ve enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I’ve worked on – “Blackadder”, “The Vicar of Dibley” and “Mr Bean”. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America,' says Curtis.

'I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to "Love Actually", but I thought it might be fun to do ten minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question… or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.'

Will Andrew Lincoln's character still be lusting after Kiera Knightley? Has Colin Firth's Portuguese improved? Are the PM and his tea lady still desperately in love? We're about to find out.

