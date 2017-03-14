Love Actually 2 trailer: watch Andrew Lincoln get serious with those cards again

The trailer for the ten-minute charity film that Richard Curtis and his collaborators are calling 'Red Nose Day Actually' has landed, and it features Andrew Lincoln back in the role of Mark, the character who in 2003's 'Love Actually' tried to woo Keira Knightley's Juliet with a series of prompt cards on the doorstep of the home she shared with her fiancé.

Of course, 'Red Nose Day Actually' isn't a full-on movie sequel – it's a short film and a fundraising initiative for Comic Relief by Richard Curtis, the writer-director of 'Love Actually' who is also one of the founders of the long-running charity phenomenon.

But the new ten-minute story has been gathering an enormous amount of attention in the run-up to its broadcast on BBC 1 on the evening of Friday March 24.

Much of the original cast of 'Love Actually' will be back for 'Red Nose Day Actually'. Expected to appear alongside Lincoln and Knightley are Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, Bill Nighy and several other faces from the original film. Curtis and his team shot the short film over the past few weeks and will have it ready to air in less than two weeks' time.

Watch the trailer here.

'Red Nose Day Actually' will air on BBC 1 during Comic Relief on Friday March 24.