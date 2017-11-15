



Christmas is coming, and you know what that means: chunky knits, mulled wine and CHRISTMAS MOVIES.If, like us, you can’t wait until December and are already jonesing for a festive flick fix, you’re in luck. From next week we’re hosting 18 nights of Time Out-curated Christmas movies at our festive-AF pop-up in Elephant and Castle – with each classic Christmas film followed by a festive cabaret performance after the credits roll.The curtain rises on Time Out Loves Christmas Movies on Thursday November 23 and doesn’t go down until Friday December 16. The line-up is a festive film fan’s dream: ‘Home Alone’, ‘The Santa Clause’, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, ‘Elf’, ‘Jingle All The Way’ and ‘Love Actually’ are all showing, with each screening starting at 7pm, five nights a week.



As if that’s not enough of an early Christmas gift, a limited number of film lovers can enjoy a special preview of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ re-release before it hits cinemas for its twenty-fifth anniversary.



It’ll all take place at Lost Rivers Elephant, a pop-up space which we’ll be turning into a Christmas wonderland with lights and decorations that’ll put Oxford Street to shame.



Now all you have to do is pick which classic Christmas movie to watch, round up your pals and settle down for the seasonal screening of your dreams.

Time Out Loves Christmas Movies is at Lost Rivers Elephant from Thursday November 23 to Saturday December 16.



Check out the line-up and book tickets here – before they all go!