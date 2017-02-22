Love 'Hook'? A Rufio origin story could be on its way

If you grew up in the '90s, it's highly likely that the movie 'Hook' played a big part in your childhood. The story of Peter Pan returning to Neverland as a grumpy grown-up has been shown every Christmas since its release. Rufio – the skateboarding, mo-hawked leader of the Lost Boys – was the definitive bad boy-heart throb of the film. He's also famous for such lines as (deep breath): 'You are fart factory, slug-slimed, sack-of-rat-guts-in-cat-vomit, cheesy, scab-picked, pimple-squeezing finger bandage. A week old maggot burger with everything on it and flies on the side!' and his catchphrase 'Bangarang'.

Now a group of filmmakers are crowdfunding to produce a Rufio origin story called 'Bangarang'. One of them is actor Claudia Moroni who played the Rufio. 'That character’s followed me around for the past 25 years,' he says in a promo video. "And one of the questions is ‘where does he come from?" but I don’t know'.

The producers describe the plot of the film as: 'Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is. After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends – a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed latina force of nature named Ella – find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfil his destiny.' They say the film will answer questions like how Rufio got his mohawk and how he ended up in Neverland.

The idea has proven popular – the producers have already beaten their $30,000 goal to pay for production, actors and music to work on a short film. Now they're aiming for $200,000 so they can produce a full feature film. They're promising pledgers everything from behind the scenes content to producer credits and a set visit to meet the cast. You can donate here. They're also doing open castings in LA to find a new Rufio.

Fingers crossed it's a success – we're already feeling nostalgic.

