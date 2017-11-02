Love rock docs? The Doc’n Roll Film Festival is here

From Scorsese’s legendary movie of The Band’s last gig, ‘The Last Waltz’, to the Maysles’ Stones film ‘Gimme Shelter’, rock doc heritage is rich, storied and very loud. Bringing a few of the newest and most notable rock documentaries – or rockumentaries, if you will – is the Doc’n Roll Film Festival, running for the next two-and-a-bit weeks across London.

It opens with a world premiere of a doc about folk legend Richard Thompson, ‘A Winding Road: A Ramble with Richard Thompson’. There’s a Q&A with the one-time Fairport Convention member and the film’s director (though no actual rambling).



Manchester’s early house music scene is showcased in ‘Manchester Keeps on Dancing’, while grunge heroines L7 headline ‘L7: Pretend That We’re Dead’. Look out, too, for the intriguing-sounding ‘Raving Iran’, about the country’s techno underground, as well as plenty of other needle-dropping gems at the BFI, ICA, Picturehouse Central, Hackney Picturehouse and the Brixton Ritzy this month.



Doc’n Roll Film Festival starts today and runs until Nov 19 at venues across London.

