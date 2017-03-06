McDonald's has announced plans to bring its delivery service to London

The times when you need a Maccy D's so bad it hurts tend to be those moments when leaving the house feels like the worst idea since the invention of the McHotDog.

Well, the good news for your next hangover is that McDonald’s is looking to roll out its delivery service to London. The global fast food chain – which already offers home delivery in China, South Korea and Singapore – has announced it’s poised to make its delivery options available by smartphone to customers in the UK.

The company remains tight-lipped about when that will be but is clearly keen to take its cut of London's burgeoning delivery market. Figures released just last week showed that sector – dominated by Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Hungry House – leapt in popularity by 10 percent in the UK last year. No wonder McDonald's wants to get in on the (Big M)action.

So your next McDonald's could be with you at the touch of a button. And that walk of shame in your PJs could soon be a thing of the past.

Here's what happened when we tested out the waiter service at McDonald’s Leicester Square.