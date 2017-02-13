Ministry of Sound has opened a fitness studio

Exercising has totally become the new clubbing for plenty of fitness enthusiasts in this city, but get this for irony: one of London's legendary's clubs has only gone and caught the fitness bug.

Ministry of Sound has launched Ministry Does Fitness – a slick and stylish studio that offers a variety of classes, banging playlists (naturally), and a boozy bar that serves up a lot more than protein shakes.

Classes run from 6.15am all day – and the space doesn't close until 11pm on Thursdays to Saturdays for gym-goers or the general public who fancy just hanging out. It's all part of Ministry's mission to challenge the idea that fitness lovers can't indulge every now and again. Plus, who says pull-ups, partying and pints can't go hand-in-hand? Well... maybe not all at once.

Ministry Does Fitness is at The Arches, Arches 80 and 81, Newington Court, SE1 6DD.

Find out more about it here.

And watch the studio in action just below:

Take a look inside London's first fitness nightclub Forget the gym: London's first fitness nightclub has opened Posted by Time Out London on Sunday, 12 February 2017

For more ridiculously cool ways to work out check out the best dance classes in London.