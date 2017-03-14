Missed Holi? Celebrate Indian culture at these eight awesome places

If you missed out on the Holi fun this year, not to worry – there are plenty of ways to get your fill of amazing Indian culture. Head to these places where you’ll be forgiven for thinking you just stumbled into a Delhi deli or a Jaipur gem shop.

For Bollywood glam, Variety Silk House is just the ticket. It’s a retail wonderland of saris, Jodhpuri suits and jewellery. Aishwarya Rai has modelled for them, and Gwen Stefani is a customer.

You could learn some classical Indian dance moves or pluck a sitar at The Bhavan centre in Kensington, India’s largest overseas cultural arts and heritage centre.

Want to meditate like a yogi? Covent Garden’s Buddha on a Bicycle has some uplifting classes and a celestial collection of Ganeshas and Indian incense.

Across the street from Neasden’s Hindu Temple is Shayona, a heavenly destination for scrumptious sweets. Try the rassomalai (milk curd with cardamom and pistachio).

If only there were more Indian pubs in London. Thank Ganesha, then, for The Regency Club in Queensbury. The lamb kebabs are moreish and you’d be mad not to try the mogo chips (casava with chili powder).

For a slice of history, head over to The India Club. Nestled above the Strand Continental hotel, it opened in 1946 serving as a canteen for the India High Commission. It’s licensed to thrill your palette with South Indian home-style cooking but it’s BYOB, so you’ll need to provide your own Kingfisher.

If you’re looking to spice up your larder, Fudco (184 Ealing Rd, Wembley HA0 4QD) is the go-to for the most authentic Indian supermarket aisles this side of Mumbai. With more than 30 kinds of lentils, jillions of aromatic spices and temple-worthy chai teas, no wonder Indian mamas shop here.

Grab a takeaway from Maru’s veggie café (try its famous crispy potato bhajias) then head over to Parliament Square, where you can sit and eat with Mahatma Ghandi himself (well, sort of).

