Mura Masa is opening a pop-up in Peckham

It’s almost annoying how talented Mura Masa (real name Alex Crossan) is. Not only does he have a knack for producing hit after damn catchy hit, he’s also a self-taught multi-instrumentalist. That twisting flute sound on breakout track ‘Lotus Eater’? Not a sample, he simply taught himself the flute.

To celebrate his forthcoming debut album, Mura Masa is taking over Copeland Gallery in Peckham for a weekend of DJ sets, limited edition clothing sales, album signings and live acoustic performances. This isn’t one of those ventures endorsed by a celeb: Mura Masa’s hands are all over it – from actually designing clothes with Central Saint Martins students to handpicking some of the most exciting UK DJs and producers for a massive party.

Perhaps because he hails from the tiny island of Guernsey – where there’s just one club – Mura Masa seems to love a good collaboration. Charli XCX, Damon Albarn, Christine And The Queens and Desiigner all appear on the album. And his biggest collaboration – ‘Love$ick’, which featured A$AP Rocky – is still charting eight months after its release.

Some elements of the weekend are still to be announced – and there may well be some surprise guest appearances, hint hint – but when the pop-up shop opens on Friday he’ll be on hand to sign albums before the sound of the till ringing turns into beats dropping, as Mumdance, Bok-Bok, Girl Unit, L-Vis 1990 and Sega Bodega join him on the decks. On the Saturday the pop-up, which will reopen during the day, rounds off with a Mura Masa acoustic set. Let’s hope he packs his flute.

Mura Masa’s Peckham pop-up is at Copeland Gallery, Unit 9L, 133 Copeland Rd, SE15 3SN on Fri Jul 14 and Sat Jul 15.

Looking for more pop-up perfection? Discover London's best pop-ups.