My London Fairytales shares her five favourite places to Instagram in London

Matilde Espírito Santo, aka mylondonfairytales, is a south-west London girl who's been ’grammin London for the best part of four years. Originally from Portugal, she moved here to do an MA and got into the Instagram game to combine two of her fave things: photos and the capital. Instagram royalty with oodles of followers, her stonkingly beautiful feed is chockablock with fabulous shots of pretty shop facades, flower shops, museums, regal-looking houses, doors, mews, vintage cars and of course, brunch. She shares her five top places to snap around the city.

A post shared by Matilde Espírito Santo (@mylondonfairytales) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

St Luke’s Mews

‘These Notting Hill mews are one of my favourite places to Instagram in London. Every time I go there, I can’t help myself and I have to take pictures of every single facade. Also, the cutest puppy lives in the pink house: look out for him!’

A post shared by Matilde Espírito Santo (@mylondonfairytales) on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

Hillgate Place, Notting Hill

‘It’s amazing how beautiful, colourful, and peaceful Hillgate Place is, especially considering it’s just round the corner from noisy Notting Hill Gate underground station! The palettes are on point, and if you’re lucky, you can find some really nice vintage cars parked outside the pretty houses (if the Instagram gods are willing, of course).

A post shared by Matilde Espírito Santo (@mylondonfairytales) on May 22, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Chelsea

‘Chelsea is my “If I don’t know where to go, I’ll go there” place. I know I will always find something to take pictures of. There are plenty of nice restaurants and shops around, and it’s the perfect place for a Sunday stroll.’

A post shared by Matilde Espírito Santo (@mylondonfairytales) on May 15, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Chiswick

‘I’ve only recently discovered Chiswick. The place is stunning: the family vibes, the cosiness, the indie bookshops: everything London’s Instagram community loves to take pics of! I took this picture in one of the streets near Chiswick fire station. The contrast of the yellow roses against the blue paint is the perfect “doortrait”.’

A post shared by Matilde Espírito Santo (@mylondonfairytales) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Hampstead

‘I absolutely love Hampstead! Maybe it’s because of the brown and yellows tones of the architecture, or just because it’s like a little village in the middle of a massive city!’

Meet the Instagrammer with the Union Jack umbrella.